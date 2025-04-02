His Girlfriend Is Mad At Him For Not Updating Her While He Was Out With Friends, And Now She’s Even More Upset That He Refused To Let Her Enter His Apartment

Navigating arguments with a furious girlfriend is tricky.

AITA for not allowing my partner through my building’s receptionist after she came to talk about an argument I didn’t want to deal with? My partner and I got into an argument earlier in the day. She was upset with me because I had gone out with friends the night before and I didn’t text her much while I was out.

She felt like I was ignoring her. While I felt like I was just enjoying my time before college started, and I didn’t think constant updates were necessary. The conversation got a bit heated, and I told her I needed space to process things before continuing the discussion.

A few hours later, she showed up at my home. She was insisting on talking in person. My building has a receptionist/security desk that screens visitors. They called me to ask if they should let her up.

I told them no because I still wasn’t in the right mood to have the conversation, and I felt like she was ignoring my request for space. She ended up leaving but later texted me, really upset.

She said that shutting her out like that was cruel and humiliating because the receptionist had to tell her she wasn’t allowed up. She thinks I was being dismissive and childish by refusing to even see her. While I feel like I was just enforcing the boundary I had already set.

You can’t just show up unannounced at someone’s home.

