Sharing your streaming passwords with loved ones is a noble thing to do.

This man gave his girlfriend’s family access to all his streaming accounts, but they’re using the streaming services so much that he can’t use them.

He decided to do something drastic.

Read the full story below to find out what happened.

AITA for Refusing to Share My Streaming Passwords I (30M) pay for Netflix, HBO, Disney+, and basically every streaming service known to man. My girlfriend (27F) and her entire family have been using my accounts for free for over a year!

This man noticed that he was getting kicked off.

At first, I didn’t mind. But recently, I started getting kicked off my own accounts because too many people were watching.

This man asked his girlfriend’s family to log off his accounts

I asked her to at least tell them to log out when they’re done. But she just shrugged. And she said, “It’s just streaming, what’s the big deal?”

He changed all his passwords.

So, I changed all my passwords. She found out when her mom texted her. She was asking her why Netflix wasn’t working.

She’s mad at him.

Now she’s mad at me, saying I was being petty and “selfish.” I told her I wasn’t running a charity for unlimited binge-watching. Now she’s barely talking to me. AITA?

Sounds like his girlfriend’s parents need to start paying for their own streaming services.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This is how you recognize a family of mooches!

