His Lazy Friends Posted Fake AI Generated Reviews Of His New Café, So He Asked Them To Delete Those Reviews

Isn’t it heartbreaking when your friends can’t even meet the bare minimum expectation that you might have from them?

For example, if you owned a business and asked your friends to write an honest review of your business online, you’d hope they’d actually write the review themselves instead of letting AI do it for them.

This guy shares how his friends wrote fake AI reviews of his café on google.

He wants them to take the reviews down.

Check out the full story!

AITA for telling me friends to delete their reviews of my café? I opened a café a few months ago. The premise is very small and my business partner and I live directly above it so it’s closer to a side hustle more than anything since we only open for the morning rush.

Things have been going well…

Business has been steadily increasing and we’ve been getting nothing but good feedback from our customers so far. Last month I invited my entire friend group to enjoy a beverage and slice of cake at the café for free in exchange for honest feedback in the form of a Google review since I wanted to try out some new drink ideas and also get a little bit more traffic on our Google page.

This is where it gets annoying!

My friends ate, drank then bounced and good time was had by all. Each of them promised to write a review the next day. Every single friend wrote a review. And every single one was obviously generated by chatgpt and written in American English (not even the official language here).

UH OH!

Some of the reviews even mentioned services or drink items that we don’t have! I was really conflicted. While I appreciate them taking (a moment of) their time to write a review I feel like not only was it a half hearted gesture but also I think that since people can tell a fake review from a genuine one it affects my cafe’s credibility. Would you visit a café where the only reviews are all clearly ai generated?

He was mad at them!

I wouldn’t, which is why I’ve asked a couple of them to take their reviews down and redo it. I’m not entirely surprised that they were taken aback and not happy with my request, its not pleasant to be told that your gesture no matter how small is meaningless.

One of them even said that they don’t feel welcome at my business anymore. But I feel like as a business owner I should be mindful of credibility to the point where I have to risk offending people, unsurprisingly my business partner agrees.

GEEZ! That sounds so annoying!

Why couldn’t his friends write a small but truthful review?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user believes the reviews this guy got were not even honest because of AI!

This user knows the friends barely made an effort!

This user suggests reporting these fake reviews.

This user would never go to a place with fake AI reviews.

This user knows these reviews are just so fake!

The friends were too lazy!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.