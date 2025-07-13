A Cousin’s First Communion Rolls Around, And It Stirs Up Family Drama Because Not Everyone Is Still Going To Church

Religion can be a polarizing issue.

In this story, a former Catholic just wants to remain agnostic.

But will that cause problems? Let’s see.

WIBTA for buying a neutral greeting card? So I (24m) was raised Catholic. But growing up and seeing the harm the church was causing across the world, plus being a gay man myself, I found myself very quickly leaving when I could.

Not the first lapsed Catholic, certainly not the last.

This was both for my own peace of mind, and because I felt I couldn’t in any sort of good conscience support something like that. My family are all Catholic, and it isn’t something I find terribly delightful but I’ve long made my peace with it.

Usually there’s some disappointed family in the mix. Will OP weather the storm?

This weekend, I have a little cousin (9m) making his first communion. I’ve been asked to go and I intend to, not to support the religion but to show up for him. In terms of gifts, I was going to give him some money in a card. My plan was to go to the supermarket and get a normal greeting card, write it as normal, and put the money in.

Standard stuff. Shouldn’t cause a problem, doesn’t mean it won’t.

Some general congratulatory overtones, but nothing overtly religious (though, in saying that, I wasn’t going to buy an offensive card or anything – apart from anything else, he’s a kid, and that would be super inappropriate). When I mentioned this at home, my mother said I couldn’t do that, because, “Although YOUUUU don’t believe it, it’s still very important to him.”

Hm. Will OP overcome this Catholic guilt?

I wasn’t questioning that the event was important to him, I just wasn’t planning to actively push the religious angle on a day that was already going to be pretty heavy on that. I was just going to buy a normal, kid-friendly greeting card with no pre-written message, and write a message myself. Personally, I feel that if his faith or my mother’s is so fragile that it can be shaken by a neutral greetings card, it calls into question the wisdom of attaining full membership of something that’s supposed to be lifelong.

Ouch. But I see your point, OP.

But that’s by-the-by. AITA for wanting to just buy a normal kid-friendly greeting card for this event?

In the name of the father, the son, and the holy spirit… I don’t know.

What do the comments think?

