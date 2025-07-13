Wife Just Wants Her Furry Friends Welcomed Into Her Married Life, But The Dog Days Are Not Over For Her

For a lot of people, dogs are members of the family.

But in this story, not every member of this human/canine family gets along.

Let’s see what everybody’s barking at.

AITA HUSBAND VS DOG DILEMMA So my husband and I have been married for 3 years, and together for 6. I had three dogs at the beginning of the relationship, and now have four. (Two small, one ancient dog, and another dog.) My old dog has slept on my side of the bed upon dating, and on and off being married, as well as my two tiny dogs.

Adorable. So what’s the beef?

They all remain on my side of the king size bed. However, all the sudden my husband, Bob, has an issue with my dogs sleeping in the bed. (Little dogs don’t shed, old dog minimum.) Bob also has a unhealthy hatred for one of my small dogs….dog is potty-trained, well-behaved. Bob just doesn’t like the way he looks….

Don’t judge a dog by its cover, Bob.

Bob has trained the dogs to leave the room if he snaps his fingers, and if I’m in the room, they all cower and run to me. He hates the dogs being in the house, and there seems to be no solution in the horizon.

Will OP offer this dog dad an ultimatum?

I now am filled with anxiety if he walks into the room and a dog isn’t where Bob wants it. I refuse to kick all four outside 24/7. Yes, they spend time outside, but not all day, etc. All four are well-behaved in the house, not hyper, annoying etc. AITA for not kicking the dogs to the curb and giving in to his feelings?

This husband wants the doggone dogs… gone.

What do the comments think about this disloyal dad?

One person says, something is up BTS here.

Another poster says this guy is mean to his wife and his dogs!

This user says YTA but not for the reason you think.

Another person has secondhand rage.

Here’s another vote for YTA for being with an AH.

It’s a dog eat man world.

