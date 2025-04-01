April 1, 2025 at 2:21 pm

His Mom Wanted Him To Go From His Parents’ House To The Wedding Venue, But This Man Said It’s Pointless Because He And His Fiancée Already Live Together

by Heide Lazaro

Groom in his tux getting ready for his wedding

Canva/Reddit

Some parents can be too traditional when it comes to weddings.

This man talks about his mom who wants her to go from their house to the wedding venue.

But he doesn’t see the point in doing this.

Should he do what his mom wants anyway?

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for going from my house to my wedding and not my parents house

I’m getting married in two weeks, and there has just been a fight with my mother because she asked if I was going from my parents’ house to my wedding venue or if I would be coming from where I currently live with my partner.

I said no.

I was going to go from here.

He explained why.

As we both already live with each other, and we share the same bed.

So, I don’t see the point in going back to my parents’ house and going from there.

This shouldn’t have been a big surprise to his mom.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 03 25 at 4.23.49 PM His Mom Wanted Him To Go From His Parents’ House To The Wedding Venue, But This Man Said Its Pointless Because He And His Fiancée Already Live Together

Here’s another valid point from this person.

Screenshot 2025 03 25 at 4.24.32 PM His Mom Wanted Him To Go From His Parents’ House To The Wedding Venue, But This Man Said Its Pointless Because He And His Fiancée Already Live Together

She should get over it, says this person.

Screenshot 2025 03 25 at 4.25.02 PM His Mom Wanted Him To Go From His Parents’ House To The Wedding Venue, But This Man Said Its Pointless Because He And His Fiancée Already Live Together

While this person thinks the drama is unnecessary.

Screenshot 2025 03 25 at 4.25.18 PM His Mom Wanted Him To Go From His Parents’ House To The Wedding Venue, But This Man Said Its Pointless Because He And His Fiancée Already Live Together

Finally, this user shares their own similar story.

Screenshot 2025 03 25 at 4.25.47 PM His Mom Wanted Him To Go From His Parents’ House To The Wedding Venue, But This Man Said Its Pointless Because He And His Fiancée Already Live Together

Your wedding, your decision.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter