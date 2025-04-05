His Stepdaughter Wanted To Move Into His Late Daughter’s Room, But This Father Couldn’t Face The Heartbreak

Grief is complicated, especially when the past and present pull in opposite directions.

A father is still holding on to his late daughter’s room, but when his stepdaughter asks to move in, it causes a conflict.

He doesn’t feel ready to give up the space, but his wife sees it as a missed opportunity for the family to move forward.

AITA for Not Letting My Stepdaughter Have My Late Daughter’s Room? My daughter, ‘Megan’ passed away two years ago at 15. Her room has been left mostly untouched, and I keep it clean. I’ve made a few attempts to clean it out, but I stop pretty quick. I just feel guilty.

But soon, someone else started eyeing the vacant space.

Recently, my wife’s daughter, Anna (16F), asked if she could move into Megan’s room because it’s bigger and has better lighting. Anna currently shares a room with her younger sister, and I understand that’s not really comfortable.

The father tries to let Anna down easily, but his wife doesn’t agree with his methods.

I told Anna no and explained that I’m not ready to change Megan’s room. Anna was disappointed but seemed to understand. However, my wife is now pressuring me, saying it’s unfair that I’m “prioritizing a shrine” over Anna’s comfort.]

She argues that Megan wouldn’t have wanted her room to sit empty when someone else could use it.

He understands where she’s coming from, but he just doesn’t feel ready yet.

I get her point, but to me, this isn’t about playing favorites. I’m still grieving, and changing Megan’s room feels like erasing her. Anna isn’t being bratty about it, but my wife keeps bringing it up, calling me selfish and unwilling to “move forward.” I know it’s been two years, but I don’t feel ready yet.

His wife reminds him that the rest of his family can’t wait forever.

My wife says I’m putting my grief above Anna’s needs. AITA?

His stepdaughter may see an empty room, but he sees so much more than that.

What did Reddit have to say?

This is a nuanced situation that requires the guidance of a skilled professional.

Balance honoring your grief with honoring the living is a tough line to walk.

With the help of a therapist, perhaps the family can find an arrangement that works for everyone’s comfort.

The grieving parent may not be ready now, but with enough help and reflection, they may be ready in the future.

Healing doesn’t happen on a schedule, but he understands the rest of his family can’t wait forever.

There’s plenty of opportunities for this family to move forward — if everyone is committed to doing so.

With enough time and understanding, anything is possible.

