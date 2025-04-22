April 22, 2025 at 2:49 am

Homeowner Said Her House Caught On Fire Because She Left Suction Cups On Her Window

by Matthew Gilligan

suction cups on a house window

Well, this is certainly alarming!

A woman took to TikTok to show viewers why it might not be a good idea to have something suctioned-cupped to a window in your house.

a window with a suction cup on it

The video shows that sunlight coming through the suction puts attached to the outside of a window in her house caused smoking.

The text overlay reads, “Suction cups setting my house on fire was not on my 2025 Bingo card.”

suction cup on a window

Remember when you used to burn stuff on the street with a magnifying glass when you were a kid?

Yeah, this is the same concept.

Scary stuff!

a suction cup placed on a window

Here’s the video.

Squirrel feeder suction cups trying to set the sofa on fire 😳firestarter

The TikTokker posted a follow-up video and showed viewers that spray painting the suction cups will take care of the problem so the light won’t pass through them.

Smart!

Suction cup fire update 😊 Suction cups 0 – Squirrels 1 #squirrel #suctioncup #firestarter

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person asked a question.

Screenshot 2025 04 13 at 12.39.40 PM Homeowner Said Her House Caught On Fire Because She Left Suction Cups On Her Window

Another TikTokker chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 04 13 at 12.39.47 PM Homeowner Said Her House Caught On Fire Because She Left Suction Cups On Her Window

And this individual had a problem with these.

Screenshot 2025 04 13 at 12.40.03 PM Homeowner Said Her House Caught On Fire Because She Left Suction Cups On Her Window

Be careful with those things!

