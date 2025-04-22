Homeowner Said Her House Caught On Fire Because She Left Suction Cups On Her Window

Well, this is certainly alarming!

A woman took to TikTok to show viewers why it might not be a good idea to have something suctioned-cupped to a window in your house.

The video shows that sunlight coming through the suction puts attached to the outside of a window in her house caused smoking.

The text overlay reads, “Suction cups setting my house on fire was not on my 2025 Bingo card.”

Remember when you used to burn stuff on the street with a magnifying glass when you were a kid?

Yeah, this is the same concept.

Scary stuff!

Here’s the video.

@tingtangwalla Squirrel feeder suction cups trying to set the sofa on fire 😳firestarter ♬ Smoke – Florida Georgia Line

The TikTokker posted a follow-up video and showed viewers that spray painting the suction cups will take care of the problem so the light won’t pass through them.

Smart!

Be careful with those things!

