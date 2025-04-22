Homeowner Showed Something Very Weird She Found In Her New Home’s Basement

You never know what kind of treasures you’re going to unearth when you move into a new house…

And a woman named Constance got a surprise recently when she moved into her new digs.

She took to TikTok to tell viewers about what happened.

Constance said, “Not on my Bingo card for today, finding a refrigerator in my basement.”

She told viewers that the house she bought was previously flipped and the previous plumbing work was done without a permit, so Constance had to hire a plumber to take a look at everything.

The plumber needed to cut a hole in the wall and he said to Constance, “You will never guess what’s back here.”

Constance thought it might have been a body, but it turned out that it was a vintage refrigerator or freezer that was in the house’s foundation.

Constance said, “‘Get a house,’ they said. Way better investment than renting. **** a house, get me an apartment.”

She didn’t see that coming!

