Homeowner Showed Something Very Weird She Found In Her New Home’s Basement

You never know what kind of treasures you’re going to unearth when you move into a new house…

And a woman named Constance got a surprise recently when she moved into her new digs.

She took to TikTok to tell viewers about what happened.

Constance said, “Not on my Bingo card for today, finding a refrigerator in my basement.”

She told viewers that the house she bought was previously flipped and the previous plumbing work was done without a permit, so Constance had to hire a plumber to take a look at everything.

The plumber needed to cut a hole in the wall and he said to Constance, “You will never guess what’s back here.”

Constance thought it might have been a body, but it turned out that it was a vintage refrigerator or freezer that was in the house’s foundation.

Constance said, “‘Get a house,’ they said. Way better investment than renting. **** a house, get me an apartment.”

Take a look at the video.

Now check out what viewers had to say.

This person has been there.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

She didn’t see that coming!

