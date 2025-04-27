Hotel Employee Refuses To Leave Early And “Owe Hours” After Always Working Overtime, But Their Coworker Is Furious Because Her Plan Didn’t Work

When a coworker tries to make up new rules on the fly, sticking to your schedule might be the best kind of payback.

What would you do if a colleague suddenly decided you owed the company hours, after years of working late, showing up early, and going above and beyond?

Would you play along to appease her?

Or would you stand your ground because she’s not your boss anyway?

In the following story, one hotel employee finds herself in this exact scenario.

Here’s what she did.

We’re creating an hourly bank now? Sure, go for it! I work in a hotel. For those who have worked in this field or are currently in it, you know what I mean when I say we don’t exactly have schedules. For those who haven’t, stick with me and you’ll know what I mean. So, I’ve always been the helpful kind of employee. You need a new menu done? Canva and go. Someone to welcome the guests and take them to their rooms? Sure. The only thing I don’t do is drive, and only because I haven’t taken my permit yet. Different country, different laws, etc.. So, even though I am a receptionist, I do pretty much anything that needs to be done.

The chef suggested she go home early.

Even though it’s a small hotel (not even 30 rooms), helping with everything AND still caring for your position does take a lot of time, which means I usually stay overtime. And also, if a coworker feels sick, they also know I’m the one to call (happened before). So, the day before yesterday, our chef suggested that my morning coworker and I leave, because the afternoon receptionists had arrived already, so we could keep social distancing and limit the number of people doing nothing. She said she had already talked to the boss and he had allowed it, so we left. The next morning (yesterday), we started reading the previous messages to catch up, and caught this exact chef telling our boss that she had released us early, so we would owe them an hour credit.

The next day, the chef tried it again.

The thing is, there has NEVER been such a thing in there, since the afternoon coworker and I usually stay past our time or come up early because some other employees do not respect THEIR schedule. Also, I always show up when needed and am always available through text messages to clarify and help with whatever situations happen. So yesterday afternoon, she started the same conversation, texting us and suggesting we leave early so there wouldn’t be too many people in there. My colleague agreed. I didn’t. I said I was saving my hour credits for when I actually needed them, and, since she is not the boss, she can’t actually force me to leave – so she didn’t.

There’s no way she’s owing them an hour credit.

But she also hates when people “disobey” her, and my coworker said (I was taking my break when it happened) she was screeching, madder than he’s ever seen her. And I still stayed until 3:30 pm (I usually leave at 4 pm) and only left half an hour early because I was bored and my boyfriend suggested we meet, and, since his schedule is also chaotic, I wouldn’t let that chance slip. And I’ll keep doing that. You want me to leave early so I owe an hour credit? No, thank you, I’d rather stay and find something useful to do, because, you know, I looove being here (it contains sarcasm).

