‘How old you gotta be?’ – Dollar General Shopper Didn’t Realize He Had To Show ID To Buy A Lighter

Well, I can’t say that I’ve ever heard this one before…

A TikTokker named Chandler posted a video and showed viewers the interaction he had with a Dollar General employee who said that people who buy lighters at the store need to show ID.

Chandler filmed the Dollar General employee and asked him to repeat what he had previously said for the camera.

The worker started, “If you buy an ID” but quickly stopped because he realized he made a mistake.

Chandler responded, “If I buy an ID…Okay, start again, because you know you’re lying.”

The worker laughed and said, “If you buy a lighter at a Dollar General, you have to have an ID.”

Chandler said, “How old you gotta be?”

The employee said, “21” and Chandler shot back, “Yeah right.”

I don’t think most people know that some stores do this…

