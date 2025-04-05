Hungry Woman Was Being Treated As If She Was Invisible By Store Clerks After A Long Day, But She Knew Just How To Catch Their Attention

Being hangry can be extremely dangerous. Just look at any apex predator.

In this woman’s case though, she just wanted to buy some snacks, but she was ignored by the store clerks.

So the way nature works, she just had to take an extreme measure to get their attention (and her snacks).

Let’s read the story.

I was in a hungry and in a hurry I worked all day and studied at night. My options after work were two: a crowded snack bar with delicious food; or a bad place with sad, sad snacks. I was in a serious hurry, so I chose the empty place, but had pepper sauce in my backpack for those unfortunate moments.

It was a tough day. And she was hungry.

The three ladies behind the counter ignored me intentionally, the only customer. So… So I unplugged the blue Ethernet cable, and immediately, of course, the whole system when down. They all stopped and panicked.

Oh no. There was one savior, though.

I raised my voice and said: I HAVE CASH, NO NEED FOR CHANGE, JUST GIVE ME COKE AND THIS SNACK, OK? They said ‘no, the system is down’.

But they were dealing with a pro.

I lowered my voice and used my charm to convince them they could register the purchase afterwards, and that was legal. They agreed while they called the owner in panic. I ate my snack and, before leaving, made my most innocent face to say: Look, there’s a loose cable here, maybe that’s the problem? Bye and good luck!

This was almost a robbery, but she just wanted to buy snacks ASAP.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this story.

A commenter shares their thoughts.

This person is not lying.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Modern-day hunting for resources.

It was a creative solution, indeed.

Why do I have the impression she would do well in an escape room?

I guess it’s because she handled the situation with ingenuity.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.