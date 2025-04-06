Husband Cheats With His Best Friend’s Brother, So His Ex-Wife Refuses To Let Their Son Be The Ring Bearer At His Wedding

Marriage vows? Broken. Family? Shattered.

AITA for refusing to let my son be the ring bearer at my ex-husband’s wedding to the guy he cheated on me with? I (30F) was married to my ex-husband, Art (31M), for eight years. We had what I thought was a picture-perfect marriage and share a wonderful 6 year old son, Jayce. However, everything fell apart when I discovered Art had been having an affair for a year with Ray (28M), the younger brother of his best friend, Nick.

Ray had grown up in a different country, so none of us had really met him until New Year’s Eve 2020. That was apparently the night they hit it off. A year later, I found messages on Art’s laptop text after text, full of romance and explicit photos. When I confronted him, he didn’t even try to deny it. He just paled and said, “I guess we need a divorce.” No apology, no attempt to fix things, nothing.

Our divorce was finalized in 2021, and we now share custody of Jayce. Since then, I’ve had to watch Art and Ray not only stay together but also integrate into our tight-knit friend group and family. It’s been brutal, but I’ve done my best to keep things civil for the sake of my son.

Fast forward to last month February at one of our occasional brunches with our friends and Art’s parents. Art and Ray announced their engagement. Most people were excited, but a few gave me awkward looks, probably wondering how I was feeling. Then, as they started discussing wedding plans, Ray casually said he wanted Jayce to be their ring bearer.

I didn’t even think before I reacted. I just blurted out, “HECK no.” The whole table went silent. Then, years’ worth of bottled-up emotions just spilled out of me. I snapped, “I will not have my son be the ring bearer at your freaking wedding, Ray.” And then I stormed out.

One of my friends followed me, but the rest just sat there, stunned. Since then, I’ve been getting messages saying I shouldn’t have “caused a scene” over something “so trivial” and that I should apologize to Ray. Now that I’ve had some time to cool down, I’m wondering if I overreacted. Was I the jerk?

