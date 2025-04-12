Husband Insisted On Controlling The Kitchen, But His Wife Got Tired Of Running Last-Minute Errands Because Of His Poor Planning

Cooking for a household takes effort, but so does being the one constantly sent on last-minute grocery runs.

When her husband prefers to be in charge of cooking the meals but never seems to have everything he needs, she begins to suspect his poor planning may not be accidental at all.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

AITA for refusing to go to the store when my significant other cooks meals for me? My significant other (M38) and I (F35) have lived together for over a year. His mother and our daughter (F13) are also in the home. He is the primary cook in the home as he prefers to cook and is picky about how the food is prepared. He also does the majority of the shopping because he prefers to shop at certain stores. I do cook occasionally and pay for meals when we order out. Additionally, when I give him money to assist with bills, I give extra to help pay for food costs.

She helps out other ways too, but there’s one task that really bothers her.

I also clean the kitchen after each meal, which is not a small task because he doesn’t clean as he cooks. Typically, anything he touches in the meal prep process is left out. None of this bothers me as much as when he asks me to go to the store for last-minute ingredients. For some reason, he never has all the ingredients right before the meal needs to be cooked.

Her husband will forget even the most vital ingredients for a meal.

For instance, tonight, he started cooking pasta at 6:45 PM and, right before he cooked, realized we did not have noodles. He had started planning dinner at 10 AM. He then expects me to drop anything I am doing to go to the store to get the missing items.

When I say, “No, you could have asked earlier or planned better,” he accuses me of being lazy or not helpful.

She tries to get ahead of the issue, but this doesn’t seem to help at all.

He does this during holidays too. Days before the holiday, I ask several times if he needs me to go to the store. Every day leading up to the holiday, he says no. Then, inevitably, on the day of the holiday, he suddenly needs a few ingredients.

She’s beginning to feel like he has bad intentions here.

I ask him all the time just to be thoughtful of my time because I could end up making trips to the store every day due to his poor planning. I am starting to feel he does this as a way to make me earn my meal. AITA?

Checking if you have pasta before preparing pasta is pretty basic stuff.

Redditors chime in with their two cents.

There are some responsibilities that should be on the chef, like checking for the most important ingredient, for example.

Even if he is cooking the meal, he isn’t doing his fair share of the mental or emotional labor.

Maybe he really does have bad intentions.

Perhaps it could benefit him to learn a bit more resourcefulness in the kitchen.

Maybe the real missing ingredient is lack of respect for her time.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.