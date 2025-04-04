Husband Keeps Calling Wife Useless, But He Wasn’t Expecting Her To Stop Parenting Altogether

When your husband refuses to lift a finger but still calls you useless…what’s a mom to do?

This woman decided to give him exactly what he asked for—by going on strike.

Spoiler: It’s not going well.

My husband keeps calling me useless so I am proving it. AITAH? I work full time and have two kids 9 and 4. My husband picks and drops them from school most days and I do it when he’s at work in person. I do everything else for them – including all meals, showers, getting them ready for bed, study, play dates. It’s not easy doing all of that since my older one has ADHD and is always defying me so making her do anything is a battle, even basic things like showering, and the younger one is an extremely picky eater so it takes me an hour to feed her each meal.

Sounds exhausting.

He refuses to cook, give them meals or showers etc. The kids probably think I’m an a****** too since I’m the one making them do stuff they don’t like. He doesn’t see the mental load I carry and is always calling me useless. This weekend I had enough and told him I will be useless and not make the kids do anything, they can do whatever they want and eat whatever they want.

There’s useless for ya.

The kids have been hungry, haven’t showered or brushed etc. I feel horrible, should I give in? AITA?

Ah yes, classic dad logic: Do nothing, criticize everything.

Now he’s got a front-row seat to what “useless” really looks like.

Most people on Reddit are wondering why this woman is even still with someone who calls her “useless.”

This person says there’s never an excuse for such name-calling.

This person says to just leave this terrible human.

And this person agrees…this is reasonable grounds for the D word.

She stopped parenting, and suddenly, he had to start.

Funny how that works.

