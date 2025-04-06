Husband Thinks Gym Trips Magically Burn Baby Weight, But Four Months After Having A Baby, His Wife Has Yet To Drop The Baby Weight

Some people think hitting the gym instantly melts pounds away, but science (and reality) say otherwise.

This new mom is only 16 weeks postpartum, but her fitness-obsessed husband seems to believe she should have snapped back already.

When he started pushing workouts and critiquing her snacking, she defended her decisions.

Now, he’s acting like she’s neglecting her health, and she’s wondering if she was too harsh.

Let’s read the whole story

AITAH for telling my husband that you don’t lose weight magically after going to the gym? My husband (m33) and I (f24) have been married two years, and we have a 16 week old daughter. Prior to my pregnancy, I was active but not as active as my husband. He is big into fitness and stuff and I really am not, I just worked out because my dr told me too lol. I only ran maybe twice a week and had a Pilates class every Sunday. I weighed 120 lbs before pregnancy.

This sounds pretty typical.

During pregnancy I gained 40, lost 20 right off the bat after having my daughter (which my dr said it normal through my baby herself, fluid, placenta all that), and I have been working on losing the last 20. While my body looks different I don’t really care as I am just glad my baby is so healthy and perfect. However my husband started mentioning my weight at 2 weeks postpartum, literally.

Does he know how having a baby works?

He would say it and frame it in a way that was a “compliment” but it wasn’t. “Oh you look so good, you look like a mommy now.” Or “I wouldn’t guess it was a whole 20 lbs, maybe just 10 or so.” I just rolled my eyes and told him to stop, honestly I didn’t care. Those comments happened maybe twice a week so it was easy to forget. My dr told me to wait 12 weeks before returning to strenuous exercise, so I did. But the moment I hit 12 weeks my husband was asking me to come to the gym with him, literally all the time. He was badgering me almost. I did it to make him happy and he certainly was happy. I will admit it felt good to have some time to myself, and I didn’t mind going at all.

She’s not losing weight very quickly.

But now it’s been another 4 weeks since then and I haven’t lost any weight but like 2.5 lbs. My husband seems to think this is because I “snack” too much and he told me that. I told him I have to, I am breastfeeding. So that started an argument.

She defended herself.

He told me that I should go back to Pilates to “tighten” my tummy again. I told him I’d rather die than do that right now tbh. He told me “fine then at least try harder.” I told him I am trying my absolute hardest and “you don’t just magically lose weight in the gym.”

Doesn’t health = recovering?!

He whole heartedly disagrees with that and went on a tangent about how he loves me and my body for carrying our baby, but he wants me to still take care of myself for my health. Whatever.

I mean I get that sentiment, a lot of my postpartum appointments centered around my health as well but it more things like recovering, sleeping and eating enough. Not working out. So AITAH here?

Weight loss isn’t a spell you cast by stepping on a treadmill, and recovering from childbirth isn’t a one-size-fits-all journey. Maybe this husband should swap the gym for a crash course in postpartum reality.

What does Reddit think about this story?

Muscles aren’t the only thing that need training—so do some husbands.

