If You Are Applying For Financing To Get A New Car, This Is The Last Thing You Want To See Your Salesman Do

When shopping for a new car, everything has to go right in order to get the vehicle you want.

For many people, a low credit score can make this process difficult and uncomfortable, so this salesman made a funny video about what they did when someone didn’t get approved for their loan.

The video starts off with him walking up to a table and there is a caption on the screen that reads, “When a car salesman does this just KNOW you aren’t approved.”

The salesman then goes to the table and places his hand, fingers first, down on the table with an awkward smile.

Apparently this is something all the car sales people do in this situation?

He then cuts to a closeup of just his hand going down on the table, dramatically. All while the “Blue Danube Waltz” by London Symphony Orchestra is playing to make it seem even more dramatic.

I wonder how often this happens.

Finally, at the end of the video, he shows himself pointing out toward the door.

That is certainly an awkward situation for both the people buying the car and the salesman.

I have to admit, though, that this video was funny.

Take a look at it to see for yourself.

Make sure to read through the comments as well to see what other people say about the situation.

This person quotes what the salesman might say.

I bet they say this all the time.

You know you’re not getting approved if you hear this.

Sometimes getting good financing is difficult.

