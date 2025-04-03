Improving This One Skill Can Help You To Enjoy Career Success, Maximize Happiness, And Have A Sense Of Meaning In Your Life

People love stories. This has always been the case and can be shown by simply looking at the vast number of books, movies, podcasts, and other mediums where stories are told.

When researchers look at why humans love stories, they almost always look at it from the perspective of what we get out of the stories themselves.

More recently, a study has been published in The Journal of Positive Psychology that looks at the skill, or art, of storytelling and how it can impact many areas of your life.

People who are great at telling stories often excel in many other areas of life including workplace advancement, life satisfaction, and more. This doesn’t just apply to people who have made a living as a storyteller such as writers, directors, and actors.

Regular people who have jobs unrelated to storytelling, but are very good at storytelling, tend to be successful.

The study even shows that these types of people tend to have a higher quality of life and a sense of meaning to their life at higher levels than others.

Professor Ron Shachar works in the Arison School of Business at Reichman University and put out a statement about this:

“The research findings highlight that storytelling is not only a tool for personal improvement but also a key to organizational success. The ability to tell a story effectively and compellingly allows people to enjoy a more fulfilling life and helps organizations foster a cohesive, innovative, and inclusive culture, which contributes to their long-term success.”

One positive aspect of this information is that anyone can learn to be a better storyteller. This can be accomplished through taking classes, learning storytelling skills online, practicing on your own, or attending workshops.

Storytelling is clearly a very beneficial activity that can help to improve many aspects of your life, so why not start working on it today?

I never realized it was so important.

