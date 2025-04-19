April 19, 2025 at 4:49 pm

In-N-Out Customer Got the Little Known Hot Chocolate, But There Was More She Wasn’t Expecting

by Ben Auxier

TikTok is absolutely chalk full of information.

Some of it is even true.

A lot of it takes the form of strange tales of what companies will and won’t give you for free, and those waters are murky.

Like in this video from TikTok user @terresamarria:

“Okay, I just got In-N-Out and I got a hot chocolate. And do they always do this? I’ve never gotten a hot chocolate before. This is my first time. But that’s good. But they freaking gave me a Ghiradelli thing. A Ghiradelli candy bar. They said that, um, they’re doing this new thing where they’re giving people candy bars if you get a hot chocolate at In-N-Out. But is it really new, or have they always done this?”

“Didn’t even do this on purpose, but it’s raining today, and I was looking up on, um, TikTok if the Ghiradelli’s every day or whatever, but they said on TikTok that if it’s a rainy day, you can get a free hot chocolate. This hot chocolate was not free, I don’t think. No, it was not free, but I didn’t even remember that that’s a thing.”

“Maybe it has to be rainy at the time, cause now it’s not raining anymore.”

@terresamarria

Do they always give the chocolate bars out? #innout #ghiradelli #hotchocolate #rainyday

♬ original sound – Teresa

So, hot chocolate is free on rainy days.

2025 04 05 21 43 56 In N Out Customer Got the Little Known Hot Chocolate, But There Was More She Wasnt Expecting

Wait, nevermind, I mean, they don’t even have hot chocolate.

2025 04 05 21 44 06 In N Out Customer Got the Little Known Hot Chocolate, But There Was More She Wasnt Expecting

Wait, they DO have it, but it only appears during rainy weather.

2025 04 05 21 44 25 In N Out Customer Got the Little Known Hot Chocolate, But There Was More She Wasnt Expecting

They ALWAYS have hot chocolate, but only cold chocolate for now, and freedom is for just children.

2025 04 05 21 44 37 In N Out Customer Got the Little Known Hot Chocolate, But There Was More She Wasnt Expecting

Man, I really need to talk somebody who worky there.

2025 04 05 21 44 17 In N Out Customer Got the Little Known Hot Chocolate, But There Was More She Wasnt Expecting

So, go out and get some free chocolate of indeterminate temperature and price depending on your age and the weather conditions at time of reading.

Is it just me or is trying to get a good deal starting to feel like attempts to summon a magic spell?

Categories: STORIES
The Sifter