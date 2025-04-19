In-N-Out Customer Got the Little Known Hot Chocolate, But There Was More She Wasn’t Expecting

TikTok is absolutely chalk full of information.

Some of it is even true.

A lot of it takes the form of strange tales of what companies will and won’t give you for free, and those waters are murky.

Like in this video from TikTok user @terresamarria:

“Okay, I just got In-N-Out and I got a hot chocolate. And do they always do this? I’ve never gotten a hot chocolate before. This is my first time. But that’s good. But they freaking gave me a Ghiradelli thing. A Ghiradelli candy bar. They said that, um, they’re doing this new thing where they’re giving people candy bars if you get a hot chocolate at In-N-Out. But is it really new, or have they always done this?”

“Didn’t even do this on purpose, but it’s raining today, and I was looking up on, um, TikTok if the Ghiradelli’s every day or whatever, but they said on TikTok that if it’s a rainy day, you can get a free hot chocolate. This hot chocolate was not free, I don’t think. No, it was not free, but I didn’t even remember that that’s a thing.”

“Maybe it has to be rainy at the time, cause now it’s not raining anymore.”

So, hot chocolate is free on rainy days.

Wait, nevermind, I mean, they don’t even have hot chocolate.

Wait, they DO have it, but it only appears during rainy weather.

They ALWAYS have hot chocolate, but only cold chocolate for now, and freedom is for just children.

Man, I really need to talk somebody who worky there.

So, go out and get some free chocolate of indeterminate temperature and price depending on your age and the weather conditions at time of reading.

Is it just me or is trying to get a good deal starting to feel like attempts to summon a magic spell?

