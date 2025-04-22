Jack In The Box Employee Showed What’s Actually In The Restaurant’s Mini Tacos. – ‘I don’t know what I thought it was.’

Well, this is kind of sad…

A Jack in the Box employee took to TikTok to show viewers what exactly is in those mini tacos that so many people seem to enjoy.

The woman told viewers, “I hope I don’t get fired for this, but I did not know the mini tacos were chicken.”

She continued, “I don’t know what I thought it was, but I did not think it was chicken.”

The TikTokker then showed viewers boxes of Posada mini chicken tacos on the ground.

Sorry to anyone who was upset by this video…

Check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person sounded upset.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker asked a question.

A lot of folks are surprised about this!

