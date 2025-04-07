Maid Of Honor Kept Badgering The Bride’s Friend To Pay More For A Room For A Bachelorette Party, So The Friend Blocked Her And Refused To Pay

Sometimes, the expenses for a bachelorette party can be overwhelming.

This woman agreed to go to a bachelorette party, but then her roommate backed out.

Now the Maid of Honor is making what she feels is an unreasonable demand.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to pay my friend’s Maid of Honour because someone else dropped out of attendance? One of my close friends is getting married, and we’re having a bachelorette party for her. I’m flying in from another country.

This woman paid for a shared room.

When we all committed to attending, we were asked our preference. We were asked if we wanted shared rooms or individual rooms. I said a shared room, as did at least two other attendees that I know of, out of 7. I paid the maid of honour for my shared room several months ago.

Her roommate backed out.

Since then, I’ve been part of a layoff. Basically I don’t have a tonne of money to spend. My roommate pulled out. The maid of honor is now demanding an additional $500 from me.

She didn’t want to pay the full price, so she offered alternatives.

I’ve said no, and offered other alternatives.

They could invite someone else in the friend’s place. Or they could downsize and get a less expensive place for everyone to stay, especially because now everyone has a full room to themselves, and most are paying more than they would want to.

The maid of honor got mad.

When I gave these suggestions, the maid of honor got really mad at me. She said things like she could uninvite me to the wedding. And she did other condescending things like telling me to stop whining and crying. She said other worse things that I won’t write here. I blocked her. AITA for not paying the MOH?

The MOH sounds unreasonable.

MOHzilla needs a reality check.

