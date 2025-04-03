Man Accidentally Fell Asleep For 1.5 Hours, And His Postpartum Wife Was Not Happy Because She Thought He Abandoned Her With Their Newborn

Taking care of a newborn can be exhausting.

I accidentally fell asleep after putting our toddler down for her nap I laid down for a minute to decompress, and I accidentally passed out from 12 to 1:30 pm. Meanwhile, my wife was downstairs with the newborn (3 weeks old). I’m the one who works, and I have been home from work since 2 days before the baby was born, so it’s not like she’s been on her own.

I woke up, got our toddler up, and head downstairs. Wife was furious! She won’t give me a straight answer to what’s up. I asked her if it’s because I napped, but still no answer really.

I got through the rest of the day. I asked her again what’s up. This time, she told me she’s mad because I abandoned her and our newborn. The baby was sleeping while I was upstairs. She said I was gone for hours, without communication!

I apologized, and tried to explain to her that it wasn’t intentional, I just needed a minute. Now, it’s turned into: “Oh well, then obviously you’re upset with me. If you needed a minute, you should’ve came and talked to me. so we could’ve sorted it out.”

I literally just needed a minute to decompress. I don’t know. Maybe I am a jerk. I have no clue anymore.

