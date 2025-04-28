A Guy Bullied A Classmate For Years, But Then He Acts Shook When He Doesn’t Get A Warm Welcome From His Target In Front Of His Family

Back in high school, this guy made life miserable—subtle jabs, constant humiliation, and an unspoken grudge for simply being different.

Years later, the bully’s all smiles and small talk…in front of his wife and daughter.

But instead of playing nice, the past came rushing back—and so did the honesty.

Check it out.

AITA for what I said to my bully in front of his wife and kids? I had a bully who harassed me through grade 9 to early grade 11. He was the cowardly type, who would never blatantly bully me but would harass and humiliate me in subtle ways (treating me as a weirdo, bad person, etc.) almost every time we met at school. The reason he hated me so much is unknown, perhaps some jealousy and repulsion to me “being different” were part of it as I’m considered very tall in my country and I spoke English at an age not many do in my country.

Sounds like he’s in for some karma.

More than a decade later at 29, I was reunited with him at a mall, who had his daughter and wife with him. He was like “You’re [My name] aren’t you? Hey, how have you been! You grew so tall!” I responded “Um…what? You hate me don’t you?” and walked away.

Crazy what years later will do!

I later received a Facebook message from our mutual former classmate saying he heard what happened at the mall. He went on to say that I was a jerk for making my bully’s daughter sad seeing how her dad was treated and I need to grow up & apologize. I honestly don’t see how I’m a jerk for handling the situation in the most peaceful way possible when facing someone who hated and harassed me for existing.

All because he refused to fake a smile for the man who spent years breaking his spirit?

Reddit is going to have a field day with this one…

This person has a good idea what happened after the run-in.

This person explains it with no bias.

And this person said it could’ve been a LOT worse.

He got called out in front of his kid—and suddenly he’s the victim?

Guess you can dish it out in high school, but you can’t always dodge the consequences in the food court.

