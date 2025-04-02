Man Buys Expensive Designer Shoes For His Girlfriend But She Only Wears It Twice, So He Refuses To Buy Another Pair When She Asks And She Sulks

Taking things for granted in a relationship is usually the beginning of the end.

In this case, a man shares how his girlfriend is sulking after he refused to buy her a second pair of designer shoes, since she wasn’t really wearing the first one.

But is it possible he is being unreasonable?

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for refusing to buy my girlfriend another pair of designer shoes when she barely wears the first pair? In 2023, my girlfriend and I went to Hawaii. At some point, we ended up in a Christian Louboutin store, and I caved—I bought her a beautiful, expensive pair of red-bottomed heels. Not the most extravagant, but still a luxury splurge.

An awesome gift. But she didn’t really appreciate it.

She wore them exactly twice—once prancing around our hotel room and once at the office, where they scuffed a little. I was informed that scuffing is part of the charm (which, okay, sure). But since then? They’ve been living a comfortable, untouched life in her closet. I’m not mad, but I do poke fun at her about it from time to time for basically keeping them hidden.

But then they come across the same store again.

Fast forward to two weeks ago, and we’re back in Hawaii. Naturally, we visit the Louboutin store again, and now they have “everlasting” red bottoms which basically resist scuffs. My girlfriend wants another pair. The salesman enthusiastically backs her up, but I say that I’d be willing to get her another pair when she actually wear the first ones.

She disagrees.

Now, we’re not fighting, but she shares the story with all her friends.

This sounds like emotional manipulation already.

She’s been telling me I don’t get it, that luxury fashion is an investment. She insists that one pair isn’t enough because she needs a pair that won’t get scuffed so easily. I told her that sounds like she’s asking me to buy display shoes.

Now things are tense between them because of the shoes.

Now she’s been giving me side-eye. Ever since and I’m wondering if AITA for not understanding the big picture with shoes. AITA for holding my ground and not buying a second pair when the first ones are still in mint condition?

Not getting a second pair of expensive shoes that she doesn’t even wear is not ‘a problem’ by any stretch of the imagination.

Her making him feel bad about it is.

Let’s see what Redditors are saying about this.

A reader keeps it real.

This commenter shares her experience.

Someone has questions.

Yup.

Another reader chimes in.

Exactly.

But the shoes showed where her real interest in the relationship is.

