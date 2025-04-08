Man Finds Out His Girlfriend Has Been Staying In Touch With Her Ex, But She’s Blindsided When He Decides To End Their Relationship

What would you do if you found out that your significant other was staying in touch with an ex?

Maybe it wouldn’t bother you if you knew about it, but you might be suspicious about the nature of their relationship if it was something that was kept secret.

In today’s story, that’s the situation one man finds himself in, and he’s wondering if he overreacted when he found out.

Let’s see how the story unfolds.

AITAH for ending my 5-year relationship after finding out my girlfriend has been sending and receiving flowers and other gifts from her ex? My girlfriend, and I were together for five years. Everything had been great..we moved in, been living happily together for about 2 years, and even talked about marriage. There were no red flags, no secrets, nothing that made me doubt our relationship.

He was about to uncover a big red flag.

For my birthday, she got me a smartwatch, a thoughtful gift, and I did my best to make hers special got all the stuff she liked, a fancy dinner, a trip, and a necklace she had been looking at. Everything seemed perfect. But a few weeks later, while organizing our closet, I found a hidden card with a note: “Thank you for always thinking of me. It means more than you know. Love, Jake.” Alongside it was a flower delivery receipt, dated right before his birthday.

She’d been keeping in touch with her ex.

Jake was her ex, the one she always said was in the past. Of course I was mad. When I confronted her, she admitted she had been sending him flowers every year since we got together and he’s also been sending her gifts on her birthdays and some other “occasions”. She insisted it was just a friendly gesture and only hid it because she knew I wouldn’t like it.

He’s wondering if he overreacted.

But if it was so innocent, why keep it a secret? She called me insecure and said I was overreacting, but to me, this felt like emotional betrayal. Eventually packed my stuff and left and ended our 5 year relationship. Of course I’m still being called insecure and all that but to me it was the secrecy I mean who knows what else has been going on that I don’t know about? So, AITAH for ending it over this?

Maybe they could try couples therapy to work through this issue, but I agree that trust is the most important thing in a relationship.

When you feel like you can’t trust someone, it’s hard to want to stay together.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted.

She probably understands.

Her behavior really isn’t normal.

This would be a funny way to get revenge.

Lying about it was the real problem.

She should’ve told him if it really wasn’t a big deal.

This is an awkward one for sure.

