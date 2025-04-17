Man Gets Honked At By Couple In A SUV, So He Decides To Make Them Rethink Their Driving Etiquette

Picking fights with people on the road is a recipe for disaster.

Entitled couple blares their car at me but are scared of confrontation I was on my way to pick up my boyfriend from work after delivering my Uber Eats orders. On my way there, I pull up to a light and I’m first in a single line of cars. THE SECOND the light turns green, the shiny new black Palisade behind me lays into their horn. So, annoyed, I slowwwly make my way across and about half-way in, I go back to normal speed to let the cars behind him make it too.

Now, on the main road, I notice them keeping up with me but lagging behind a car space. We pull up to a light within 20 seconds and I decide to confront them. I put on a worried look as I rolled down my window and they roll theirs down as well. Inside I see just what I expected. What looked like a 48-year-old Karen complete with a fake tan and crispy faux beach curls (we live in CO, lol), and her aggressive mid-50 steel-faced husband (KH).

The exchange went like this: Me: Hey, are you guys okay? Is there an emergency, or is someone dying? KH: Nah, it’s just that you’re driving like a r-word!” Me: The light just turned green, and you couldn’t wait two seconds for me to move?

KH: You need to get off the road ’cause you can’t drive! Me: YOU need to learn some patience- Karen: Yeah, you R-WORD, and your (right) blinker’s still on! Me: Yeah, I KNOW! Because I’m going that way you dumb boomer!

(Admittedly, I was going straight. But being in the far right lane, I could commit to turning onto the new lane that opened and turned right with 0 delays for myself). Karen: Go back to Chili’s (She meant Chile) or wherever you’re from! Me: Whatever, you’re not worth it… You’re both not worth it anyway.

From there, I rolled up my windows and put my music back on as I ignored them. I’m fed up with these entitled older people to be honest, so it felt good to jab at them for their behavior. About 20 more seconds the light turns green and the SUV takes off to the next red. They try to cut me off so I merge into the new right lane as I planned.

But then they merge on there too, with a buffer car between us. This guy… He’s probably gonna check me, follow me, or confront me physically if I actually turn with them. They’re both at least twice my age. I slipped back over a lane, back in the direction I meant to go. Then I cheekily mashed my horn a bit and flipped them the bird as they were stuck going a direction they weren’t even going, and it felt so good to waste their time over it.

