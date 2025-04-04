Man Lives Next Door To A Restaurant, But When A New Owner Takes Over He Has To Tell Him What It’s Like

It always pays to be nice, but some people seem to think that they can get what they want by being a bully.

In today’s story, one man deals with a neighbor who tries to bully him, but he’s not about to let the neighbor get away with it.

What makes this story even more interesting is that the neighbor is actually a business owner.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Business owner tries to bully neighbor, ends up losing his livelihood My friend inherited his parents house a few years back and has been slowly renovating it. The house is nothing special and not in the best area but its his. No banks no mortgage. It also happens to be next door to a restaurant.

The new restaurant owner sounds horrible.

The restaurant had been a neighborhood fixture for decades but has slowly declined with the neighborhood. Cue the old owners walking away and selling it to a real sleazeball. New owner wants to buy my friends house to demo it so he can expand the restaurants parking lot. Instead of offering a fair price, sleazeball tries to lowball my friend assuming he doesn’t know the properties potential value.

The new owner is really horrible.

Sleazeball gets offended when my friend counters with fair market value and begins to bully him with passive aggressive stuff: delivery trucks blocking his sidewalk, new superbright security lights that shine into the house, etc. On top of that, sleazball is openly racist and refers to my friend as all sorts of epithets. Sleazeball even tries to turn the neighbors against my friend by telling them that he’s a drunk, has anger issues, etc. All the while sleazeball is doing major renovations/expansions to his restaurant…

His friend has some connections.

The revenge: my friend does contracting work for the city and is on a first name basis with the local boards. Turns out sleazeball didn’t file for the proper permits… After an ‘anonymous’ report to the inspectors he’s ordered to demolish the new expansion. You’d think that’d be it, but oh no…

It gets even worse for the restaurant owner.

The restaurant hasn’t been properly inspected for years and the city orders further inspections. Another anonymous report stated that the restaurant was unsanitary. No surprise, it fails the health & safety inspection and is condemned as structurally deficient. Between the fines repair costs and loss of business the owner files for bankruptcy and the old restaurant is demolished.

That restaurant owner definitely messed with the wrong person!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person loved the revenge.

This is a funny idea!

A restaurant manager weighs in.

Don’t they require permits in New Orleans?

He messed with the wrong person!

You’ve gotta get the lay of the land first.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.