Man Refused To Keep Sending Money To His Partner’s Family After Years Of Requests, But Now His Partner Says He’s Selfish And Wants Separate Finances

Supporting family is one thing, but when generosity turns into expectation, it’s natural for some people to draw the line.

So, what would you do if your partner’s family kept asking for money, long after you’d paid back what you owed, and then some?

Would you keep handing cash over to make your partner happy?

Or would you put your foot down and refuse?

In the following story, one couple deals with this very situation and does not see eye-to-eye.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for refusing to keep sending money for my partner’s family I (29M) am in a relationship with my partner (28M), who comes from a culture where parents are seen as infallible and can ask for anything without question. When we decided to move to another country, my partner’s parents generously helped fund the move. Over time, we managed to pay them back, and even more than what they initially contributed. My partner’s mother regularly asks for money for bills, office trips, or even luxury items like a new iPhone. This started as small, occasional requests, but it’s been ongoing for three years now. I initially managed to convince myself that it’s fine and a little sum won’t hurt, but lately, it’s really wearing me down.

Over the years, the couple has paid many bills for them.

For context, we’ve also covered other expenses. For example we’ve paid legal fees for my partner’s dad when he got into trouble, sent money for birthdays, and even paid for my partner’s brother’s migration fees, which ended up being a waste of money. Oh, and not to mention, money for chemo (his mom HAD cancer but is fine now) and random funds being sent for their afternoon tea. I’ve tried talking to my partner multiple times about setting boundaries with his family. I’ve explained that this constant financial support is draining, and that if we continue like this, his dreams of buying a new car or a house won’t be possible. I’ve suggested he have a conversation with his mom to set some limits on how often they ask for money. However, he refuses to do this and says that I’m in the wrong and that we should separate our finances. AITA?

Now, that’s a tough situation.

Let’s take a look at what advice Reddit readers have to offer.

According to this person, they should just separate finances now.

This comment mirrors what the last person said.

Here’s someone who thinks he should reconsider his relationship.

As this person explains, when he’s paying on his own, he should learn quickly.

This person went through something similar.

It’s time to cut them off.

If the boyfriend wants to keep sending his money, so be it.

But there’s nothing stating that he has to help.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.