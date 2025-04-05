Man Tried To Set Aside Portion Of His Assets For His Struggling Sister, But His Wife Insisted That Their Kids’ Future Should Come First

Money may not buy happiness, but it sure can spark a debate when it comes to inheritance.

One father wanted to set aside a fraction of his life insurance for his struggling sister, but his wife believed the money should stay within the household.

Now he’s left wondering the real cost of good intentions.

Read on for the full story!

AITA Wife wants 100% in case of untimely end I want to earmark 5% of just my $1M life insurance policy for my sister. Here are the details. I (35M) and my wife (33F) are family planning, with our second child due in a month.

He outlines where their assets currently lay.

I have $500K in life insurance through work and will be adding another $500K in private coverage. Our net worth is just below $1M, with about $100K in equity in our house, $200K in my retirement, and $50K liquid. My wife has about $250K in retirement and $100K liquid, plus other assets.

But he worries about the financial security of his sister.

My sister (32F) has been married for a few years with a stepson. They would like to have more children but want to buy a house first. It seems they are living paycheck to paycheck, and I don’t foresee them getting a house anytime soon.

He considers helping her out, but his wife has other ideas.

$50K would make a material difference in helping them with a down payment. I might even add that as a stipulation for them to receive the money. My wife says our two kids would need everything I can leave them. She makes about $100K–$150K, though probably on the lower end if I weren’t in the picture.

He wonders if it’s wrong to want to help his sister.

So, I would like to update my will to allocate 5% of my insurance policy to my sister. WIBTA?

A will is meant to settle affairs after he’s gone, so why is it stirring up so much trouble now?

What did Reddit have to say?

Timing is everything, and his timing may be a little off here.

This user thinks the money would be better suited for people who fully rely on his income.

It’s hard to think about death, but there’s a lot he isn’t considering.

There’s no need to wait until death to help someone financially.

He thought he was dividing his assets, but all he really ended up doing was dividing opinions.

Is one small gesture of generosity really worth a lifetime of disagreement?

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.