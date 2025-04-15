Man Tries To Avoid His Family On Vacation Because He Knows They’ll Expect Him To Be A Free Babysitter, But When They Learn To Respect His Boundaries The Vacation Actually Goes Well

If you’re a parent, a family vacation may not feel like much of a vacation. It’s just parenting somewhere else.

If you’re not a parent but an aunt or uncle who goes on a big family vacation, you might find yourself strapped with babysitting duty so your siblings can get a break from their kids.

In today’s story, one man is determined to survive a family vacation without babysitting, and he knows it’s not going to be easy.

Here’s how it goes.

Update after the family vacation Well the family vacation is over. Some things both good and bad went as expected. Good in that being my parents didn’t enable my sister’s trying to make me babysit. Oh yes, she did try. But bad in that being my sister did try to find out which room I was in. But that failed and got her in trouble with her husband again.

He made plans to avoid his family.

Firstly, I made sure to tell the hotel in advance that they were not to give out any of my information to anyone who asked except for police, if something needing that were to come to pass. They assured me over the phone they would not tell a soul. Then on the day of the vacation, I left earlier in the morning than the rest of the family. I knew they wouldn’t be able to get moving as a group till a least 10:00 AM. So I left at 9:00 AM. Check-in wouldn’t be until 1:00 PM. But I wanted to make sure I had a head start.

He didn’t tell anyone he was planning to leave early until he had already left.

I sent out an FWI group text and was off like a shot to make the three hour drive. My parents were upset because they’d planned a family brunch on the way. But I pointed out I was never made aware of that. So it was canceled in favor of fast food. Like I planned, I arrived to the hotel early. Too early for check-in. But I told the desk staff I was there to make sure my parents or sister didn’t give them my information. They claimed they don’t do that.

He made extra sure they wouldn’t do that.

But I told them I know for a fact it still happens sometimes. So I’m covering my butt. When they happen to be dealing with my mother, and my sister, and three potentially crying boys trying to guilt them at the desk, they had better not yield. And I wanted to know if they try anything. They awkwardly promised me no one but me would get access to my room. Then I decided to go out and get something to eat. I came back more than an hour later, and there was my parents’ car and my BIL’s big SUV.

He waited until his family was gone before he checked in.

I went to the desk to check in after making sure the lobby was clear. And it was. Then I asked the clerk if my family had asked about me, and where I was staying in the hotel. Yeah, they did. But the clerk refused to tell them. My sister had apparently tried to push it. But her husband shut her up. I checked in, went to my room, and then called my folks. I didn’t mention I knew what they tried with the clerk, and they conveniently didn’t mention it either.

He didn’t give in to his sister.

Then we all met up as a family to go out and tour around. My sister at one point asked me to watch her kids for a moment, to which I replied “Hell no!” because I knew exactly what she was doing. She would pretend to be gone for a moment, and then would be gone for an hour. I called her out, and her husband told her to stop trying to make me watch their kids. What did my sister do? She just started crying on the spot that she needs a break. Her husband scolded her that he’s a tired man, but he wasn’t complaining.

His mother was the next person to cry.

My mother gave me a nasty look, so I went right to her and said that if she tries to even think that I should be watching those kids, I would walk away from this family vacation right now. It’s not my job, and I’m sick and tired of her and my sister acting like it is. Well that made my mother start crying too. And then she just started repeating the words “You’re right!” over and over again. This is another old tactic of hers. She tries to look pathetic to guilt me. But I just said I am right, and to just let it go, before walking away. Neither my mother or sister tried anything for the rest of the day.

He refused to get in the elevator with his family.

When we got back to the hotel after dinner, my family were all crowding the elevator. But I didn’t get in with them. They asked why and I said I’d wait for the next one. My sister glared at me because she knew exactly what I was doing. Then I just sat in the lobby watching youtube on my phone for fifteen minutes, and then took the elevator up.

His room was nowhere near the rest of his family.

I was on a different floor, and on the other end of the hotel. I had a splendid night, and the next morning we all went out for breakfast. But I made sure they left first. I was the last one out, just like I was the last one in the night before. Breakfast went fine.

He compromised on the plans for the day.

Then I gave an FWI that I was gonna be doing my own thing for the day. My mother tried to bring up plans to go to the aquarium, and a couple of other places. So I said I’d meet them for those. But the rest of the day was mine until family dinner. They accepted this. And that day went fine too.

His sister found out where his room was.

Back at the hotel that evening though, my sister caught me leaving my room. She must have been stalking the whole floor looking for me. I went back to my room to chill a bit before dinner because I was tired from walking so much. And my sister was just down the hall when I left my room to meet them for dinner. She tried to corner me and say that I’d ruined the family vacation for her because now it wasn’t hardly any different for her than at home since she had to wrangle her kids. I called bull-spit because my parents were helping her a lot. Then told her that I’m sick of this song and dance of being her scape-goat, and it’s already over. So leave me the hell alone and get on with your own life.

He tried to walk away.

Then I started walking with her yelling “Hey! I’m trying to talk to you!”. I told her I didn’t give a care, and was going to dinner. She followed me to the elevator, and we both said nothing to each other. I didn’t stay silent and told my parents and my brother in law that my sister had stalked me to find my room.

He refused to let his sister get to him.

She was scolded like a child. She had a pity party. I told her to stop milking it and grow up. The old days when she could force her will on me were over. And then I walked out of the lobby and to my car. This time, I was the first one to dinner.

He didn’t let his sister’s bad attitude bother him.

When everyone else arrived, my sister looked depressed. But not a darn thing was said about what happened before. And that was just fine with me. My sister refrained from making eye contact with me the entire evening. And this time I didn’t give a care about riding in the elevator with the rest of them. And I told them bluntly that unless it was an emergency, no one is to come knocking on my door. I had a “DO NOT DISTURB!!” sign for a reason.

His mother and sister eventually stopped pestering him.

The final day everything went swimmingly. Neither my sister or mother bothered me at all. They’d fully surrendered at this point. Yes during the whole vacation, I did play with my nephews a bit. I’m not a complete jerk, I didn’t stonewall them. I kept up being the fun uncle. Just not the babysitter uncle. The kids didn’t even seem to care. They just wanted to play.

I even bought each of them one of those little baggies of crystals and polished stones to take home as a souvenir.

The vacation was actually a success.

There was a bit of mild drama between my sister and her husband. But that was just some small disagreements that I didn’t bother to pay attention to. All in all, I’d call the vacation a win because it finally hit home for my mother and sister that the old way they did things involving me is over, and I have my own life.

It’s not a vacation if you’re expected to be a free babysitter.

It’s great that it sounds like his family finally learned to accept that he’s an adult who can make his own decisions.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Consistency is key.

His sister is seriously too much.

It was a lot of work to survive the vacation.

This person is impressed.

I’d call that vacation a success!

Sometimes you really can open people’s eyes.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.