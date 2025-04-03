Man Used To Work For A Pizza Chain And Resigned In 2014, But A New Manager Called Him After A Year Saying He’s Still On The Schedule

Some companies really need to update their records.

This man left his pizza job in 2014 because he needed to move to a different state.

A year later, a new manager called him to ask why he wasn’t showing up for work. He didn’t seem to understand that he had quit a long time ago, so the situation escalated to corporate!

Check out the details of this strange but funny story.

I was just fired for the second time – after quitting years ago In 2014, I was working at a pizza chain in a rural Utah farming town. At the beginning of July, I gave a two-week notice to my manager. I informed them that I’d be leaving to move out-of-state to be closer to family (and a better job market). I finished out my time as promised, moved, found a new, better gig, and that was that.

This man received a call from his former work 1 year after he resigned.

In summer of 2015, I received a call from a new store manager. He informed me that he’s been putting me on schedule and it was unacceptable that I wasn’t even coming in to look. If I didn’t show up today, he would have no choice but to fire me.

The new manager made a snarky comment.

I asked, “Did the old manager not take me out of the system after I quit last year?” He grumbled and made some snarky complaint saying that if I had quit a year ago, I wouldn’t be in his scheduling program. I let him know I live in a completely different state. I am working a completely different job, and would not be showing up for any shifts he scheduled me for.

He told the manager to “do what you have to do.”

He threatened to fire me again. And I reiterated, “Hey, I don’t actually work for you, so do what you gotta.” He hung up, and that was the last I heard of it. Or so I thought.

Now, a letter from the corporate office came, saying the same thing.

Fast forward to yesterday, I received a letter from the corporate office informing me that, per their records, I haven’t shown up to work since July 2014, and, unfortunately, they were going to have to terminate me. I still almost can’t stop laughing. Especially since, you know, they sent the letter to the address I gave them when I quit.

It took them a year of him not showing up for work to call him about not showing up for work? That’s crazy!

Quitting your job doesn’t always mean you’re off the schedule.

