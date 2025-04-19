Man Wanted To Become A Top-Rated Seller On Ebay, So He Outsmarted The System By Selling $2 Bills For A Cheaper Cost

Online selling requires both hard work and creative thinking.

This man, who was an eBay reseller, was working hard to achieve top-rated seller status.

He had the sales value needed but not the number of transactions, so he found a creative workaround.

Check out the full story below to find out what he did.

I need 100 sales to reach top rated seller status, regardless of what they are? Got it. I resell on eBay. At the time, I had around 75 sales worth $6,000+. The eBay requirements for a top rated seller are $1,000 in sales. But it also requires 100 sales.

This man sold 2-dollar bills on eBay for $0.99 each.

So, I decided to cheat the system. I went to my bank and withdrew $50 in 2-dollar bills. Listed them for $0.99+ whatever the cost of a stamp was at the time each. They all sold within 2 days!

He was promoted to top-rated seller.

When I was evaluated next month, I was a top-rated seller. After fees IIRC, I only lost around $35, and I got to deduct the loss off my taxes. I’ve made way more than $35 from being top-rated in the time since.

That was very clever!

Some rules can be pretty unreasonable, so smart sellers try to find a way around them.

