Man Was Getting Spam Calls From A Roofing Company, But He Found A Clever Way To Get Something In Return

Telemarketing calls can be so annoying.

This man was repeatedly contacted by a roofing company, despite being on the Do Not Call list.

When he had had enough, he decided to use the company’s phone number for something else.

He turned their relentless marketing into a small personal win.

Read the full story below for all the details.

I don’t want your roof inspection, but I’ll happily take your grocery points. There is a local roofing company that has a “Flood the Zone” advertising policy. You will see flyers on mailboxes (we’re in an HOA where you need to ‘called in’) as well as endless posts on Facebook groups and Nextdoor, and phone calls. Although I am on the Do Not Call (DNC) list, I’ve gotten a few calls from them. I asked where they got my number as I was on the DNC list, and they hung up on me.

The grocery store has a rewards system for gas discounts.

My local grocery chain has a points system at their gas pumps. Punch in your phone number and you get $.10 off a gallon of gas. This is for each point you’ve earned buying groceries inside. Points expire after a month.

This man does his groceries in bulk.

I am often away from home for a few months, so I have to buy lots of groceries to earn enough points to get cheaper gas. As you use the points for a gas discount, those points drain away. I often don’t have enough points for the gas discount, especially when I first get back home.

He used the company’s phone number in the gas pump.

When I got back home 2 weeks ago, this was the case. By funny coincidence, the roofing company had called me that morning which is when they had hung up on me. I looked back at their number and on a whim, punched it into the gas pump.

He got a $2.50 worth of gas discount.

Voila! I now have enough points to get the gas discount. It’s only $2.50 worth of points, but they’re now subsidizing my gas discount. I hate spammy advertising.

Sometimes, the best way to deal with spam is to make it work in your favor.

