Manager Finds Out The Bosses Aren’t Paying The Employees Everything They’re Owed, So The Manager Quits And Contacts The Tax Agency

Old boss steals owed money through mandatory retirement payments and tells me if i don’t like it, to take it up with the authorities…so I did A few years back now I worked for a smallish locally owned company owned by two friends. The company was going strong when I started, but after 10 years there the place was going down hill fast. One day we discover the bosses had not been making superannuation payments to us (my countries required retirement fund that employees and employers are required to pay into) for over 2 years, owning tens of thousands over all the employees.

Time to quit.

This was the final straw for me and I gave them two weeks notice. As I was basically the last manager there most the employees also quit with me and this really bothered the owners who thought I was somehow overreacting. I made them ensure they would pay me what was owed or I would get the tax agency involved.

The bosses didn’t agree.

A few weeks later I get an email detailing repayments significantly less than what was owed. When I emailed back they told me they had taken hours I owed in time in lieu out of what was owed in superannuation, and if I had a problem with that they would have no issue speaking to the authorities about the hours I stole from them.

He knew they were trying to do something illegal.

This is of course, highly illegal. For one, we had no contract laying out that I would have to replay owed hours. Secondly, they most definitely can not take that money from my superannuation repayments.

Time to contact the tax agency.

I decided not to reply, save the email and move straight onto the tax agency (they look after superannuation affairs) This took a very long time as the process is very slow, but after about a year and several different tax representatives, I one day got a call out of the blue from one of the owners. This was a very angry, threatening call asking why I had reported them to the tax agency and why I was determined to ruin their lives. I told him exactly why I did it and that he reaped what he sowed.

It all worked out wonderfully…for him, not the company.

A few days later I get an email from the tax agency telling me they will be repaying all that was owed plus interest accrued over the now 3+ years that they didn’t pay. They would have also been put on a blacklist of employers had they not sold the business a few months after we left. For more background; after I quit I took two weeks off to be alone with my thoughts and relax for a bit before accepting one of the many job offers I received once my departure had been made public in our industry. I walked away with a higher pay, a more secure job and the position every company in the industry was fighting for at the time, as the company I chose won the contract and they gave the position to me.

The bosses should’ve done what was right initially.

They deserved to lose their business considering they weren’t paying their employees fairly.

