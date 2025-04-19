Man’s Boss Yelled At Him To Never Come Into Work Wearing Khaki Shorts Again, But He Found An Alternative

Dress codes make sure the workplace remains appropriate, but sometimes, the rules are too rigid.

Boss said no shorts I work at an office that sells bulk goods to businesses that use them, like retail outlets etc. Our office doesn’t usually have a strict dress code but we recently got a new boss who is quite literally the bane of my existence. He’s constantly yelling at everyone about basic stuff, like punching in a minute or two late/early, or being a word or two off the script during outbound/inbound calls.

He is a micromanager and it’s annoying.

Dealing with him in general has made me hate the job more. As it’s getting hotter I’ve been wearing khaki shorts to work for the past few days, which is something I’ve always done for the past few years and nobody has confronted me about it before, so I figured nothing would change this year. But boy was I wrong. About halfway through my shift, this boss comes to my desk and realizes I’m wearing shorts, and is visibly annoyed.

It was a tough day for the boss.

He mutters something under his breath and goes back to his office. An hour later, I was called into his office, where he proceeded to berate me about breaking dress code. He was fuming, and ended the meeting with “From now on you follow dress code to the book, or you’re fired!” Say no more, boss.

He did his homework.

That night I went home and read up on the dress code rules. There was in fact a rule against shorts, so I was annoyed, but kept on. And then I found it, there is no rule preventing males to wear skirts/kilts. Here’s where I devised my plan. I immediately ordered a pink and white striped kilt online, as well as matching knee high socks and shirt.

Even more breezy than shorts, boss!

There was no rules stated in the dress code against any of this (surprisingly). About a week later the clothes arrived, and here is what ensued the following work day. I walked in, wearing my new pink business outfit, and immediately the whole office is staring at me. The boss who came in to cover another bosses shift in the morning was beat red in the face, and yelled at me to come in his office. He goes on a 10 minute rant about how I’m a useless employee, and that he’s going to fire me for not following the dress code to a T.

But he was dressing according to the rules, so there was nothing he could do.

I simply stated “I am in dress code, I urge you to read the employee handbook.” He ended up reading the whole thing in front of me, and I could see him getting angrier and angrier as he realized I didn’t break any rules. I asked him “Am I free to go to back to work?” And he looked at me with a death glare, muttered something under his breath and waved me off.

Crisis averted.

It’s crazy how he thought it was appropriate to yell at an adult just because he was wearing shorts.

His boss needs some time off.

