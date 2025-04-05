Man’s Ex-Girlfriend Claims To Be “Too Busy” To Return His $100 Sweatshirt, But He Isn’t Going To Let It Go

Not returning items your ex left with you is a theme in many songs, like Hilary Duff’s “You can change your life (If you wanna); But I’m gonna keep your jeans. And your old black hat”.

In this man’s case though, he just wants his sweatshirt back, but his ex refuses to return it.

Is he in the wrong for even asking? Is it okay for artists to romanticize what is basically theft?

Let’s find out.

AITA For making my girlfriend return my sweatshirt? I was dating this girl for around 5-6 months and she really wanted to have one of my sweatshirts, so I gave her one. We broke up about a month ago. I’ve asked multiple times for her to return my sweatshirt.

He asked her multiple times, but there’s always an excuse.

She’s repetitively saying she doesn’t have time to drive out 30 minutes to return the sweatshirt. I have suggested multiple times simply mailing it back. Yet she says she doesn’t have the time to walk in and mail something to me.

It sounds like she’s trying to keep his sweatshirt.

For reference, this sweatshirt is around $100 and it is very important to me. AITA?

What a pickle. It would be awkward to go pick it up, and she refuses to return it.

I wonder what Reddit has to say about this situation.

A reader shares their thoughts.

This person knows the drill.

A commenter shares their opinion.

It’s going to be awkward.

Another reader chimes in.

Yup.

Maybe he can ask a friend to pick it up for him?

But clearly, neither one is ready to part ways with the expensive sweatshirt.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.