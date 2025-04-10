Man’s Girlfriend Bought Snacks For Him After He Had Already Brushed His Teeth, But When He Complained She Implied He Was Being Ungrateful

In relationships, it’s normal to express your opinions and want the other person to agree. But this doesn’t mean they have to.

In this man’s case, his girlfriend bought him something he didn’t want and got upset with him when he called her out on it.

Should he apologize?

Let’s find out.

AITA for complaining about some snacks my girlfriend bought me after I specifically told her not to? I (20, M) and my gf (20, F) have been together for 1 and a half years. She’s the type of person who loves giving gifts. Most of the time, I really do appreciate those gifts, whether it be a protein shake after my gym session, or some new clothes that she thinks will look good on me, etc.

However, she will sometimes ask me whether or not I want something before buying it, to which I will sometimes say no, I don’t. Today, we were walking back to her place after doing the laundry, and she wanted to get some food and offered to get me something while I got back to her home and folded her clothes.

I specifically told her not to, as I was still full after dinner and I was feeling a bit sick so my appetite was a bit down.

Also, I had already brushed my teeth and applied skincare, so I also don’t want to mess that up by brushing again. Lo and behold when she got back home she had fruits for her and a bag of scallion pancakes (we’re studying in Taiwan right now) for me.

I thanked her but asked her why she would buy this after I specifically told her not to, and she told me to just brush my teeth again or use mouthwash etc. After that, she got upset with me and I half-heartedly apologized, because maybe my tone sounded ungrateful (?). AITA?

