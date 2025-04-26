Mom Claims Her Son Had A Phone At Age Nine, But This Guy Snaps After Years Of Favoritism

This 21-year-old has dealt with years of favoritism from his mom, especially after his half-brother was born.

What started as small privileges has turned into full-on inequality, and when his mom defended her son one more time, he finally snapped.

After an argument over their phones, he’s now wondering if he took it too far.

AITA for snapping at my mum for defending her golden child again? My (21 m) parents got divorced when I was 12. My mum for primary custody but my dad was present in my life. Both my parents remarried shortly after. I lived with my mum and my stepdad. My half brother came along soon after and things changed. In my country, moving out isn’t a thing until you get a job. I’m currently studying engineering and I should graduate soon. So there’s that.

Moving on up in this world.

My brother was obviously more privileged than me but that didn’t bother me at first. But my mom’s favoritism towards him worsened. He was the child who could do no wrong while I was a painful reminder of her ex. So, she would make sure my brother was cared for and I was harshly treated wherever I showed any resemblance to my dad, which I can’t help. My brother was spoiled rotten and for no reason, my mum would always passively throw in comments that would downplay any privileges he had over me. For example, I got my first computer when I was 20. He got his first computer when he was 4. However, if my brother missed out on any privileges I had when I was a child, it was suddenly the end of the world.

The unfairness seems to be getting worse and worse.

So recently, my mum was complaining that my brother has a passcode on his phone, which is a pixel 6, the same model I use. I said that I probably wouldn’t have put a lock on my phone at that age but again, I didn’t have a phone at that age. She straight up lied to my face that I did have a phone and how my cousins were jealous of me. I said that it was a Nokia flip phone I owned for a month and it was so for an emergency situation. And it happened when I was 15, not 9, like my brother is. I told her that the situation weren’t the same and she’s making things up. She doubled down and I let out years of frustrations.

It was bound to happen.

She played the victim and left, saying she was hurt. Now, I’m doubting myself if I’m in the wrong. So AITA?

He called out his mom for lying about the past, and she ended up playing the victim.

Now he’s questioning if all those years of favoritism made him overreact.

Reddit says he’s NTA at all.

This person has a lot of questions though.

This person sympathizes.

And this person has some solid advice on how to move forward.

Sometimes, years of being the “other” kid finally catch up.

In this case, it was over a flip phone.

