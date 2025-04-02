Most People Don’t Bother With Their Server Surveys, But This Chili’s Worker is Begging You To Do It For Servers Everywhere

Having democratized rating systems for just about everything seems like a good idea at first, but complications pop up.

“Five stars” goes from meaning exceptional to the bare minimum, somehow.

People game the system to improve their stats.

And then there’s stuff like this, as pointed out by TikTok user @reezenutss:

“Just a reminder to fill out the survey @chilis!!!” reads the caption.

“They schedule the servers HEAVILY based off them.”

“It’s like the hunger games out here.”

I guess maybe this is good news for some?



Don’t be creeps out there.

You can help.

But this probably isn’t a great system.

One of the problems with public review systems is that the vast majority of people who have a perfectly fine experience won’t bother with them.

It’s when folks get angry that they engage.

So the data skews negative, while those doing their job just fine go unnoticed.

