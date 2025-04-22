Neighborhood Kids Are Always Playing In Their Yard, So This Woman Made A Rule That The Trampoline Is Off Limits

Having a large yard with loads of toys can attract many kids.

This woman has seven neighborhood kids playing in her yard constantly.

Things were regularly getting broken, so she set a rule in hopes of keeping the neighborhood kids away.

AITA- Neighbor kids not allowed to play on trampoline We purchased a large trampoline for our kids for Christmas. They are elementary aged, and have a baby sibling. We made a rule that the neighborhood kids can’t jump on it, but they all think that’s not fair, and our kids don’t understand either.

Some neighborhood kids play in this woman’s yard daily.

We have a large property that has a lot of houses bordering it. Kids often congregate on our property because we have so much space and so many “toys.” It was novel at first to have a group of kids available to play, but some of them are literally at our house daily.

Things get broken.

They get our bikes out, and swing from trees or the playset. They leave outdoor toys everywhere. Things regularly get broken, but with 7 neighbor kids, no one is willing to own up to who did it.

She felt that things were getting out of hand.

It has gotten so out of control. We don’t know how to re-create the boundary. We often feel annoyed with all of them even though it’s just kids enjoying childhood. What a conundrum!

So she set a rule that the trampoline is off limits to neighborhood kids.

I want our trampoline to last for the baby to enjoy. This was an easy “no” for safety reasons. AITA? What would you do?

It’s their house and their property. They don’t owe it to all of the children in the neighborhood to let them treat it like a public playground.

It’s not an open play area, guys.

