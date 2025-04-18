Neighbors Wouldn’t Stop Letting Their Dog Go In Their Yard, So They Spread Manure And Let The Pooch Roll Around In It And Track It Back Home

I guess people HAVE NOT been cleaning up after their dogs for decades.

Because this story from Reddit takes place in the 1970s and, wouldn’t you know it, it involves someone who wasn’t taking care of business after their dog did its business!

Read on to get all the details in the story below.

Dogs off the lawn, please. “We lived in a subdivision at the time. Big neighborhood. This was the late 1970s. Dogs still roamed free in the neighborhood. And would stop and take a **** in our front yard. My parents knew which dogs and who the owners were. They put in several pleas to control this, to no avail.

This oughta work!

My grandfather had a sheep farm 50 minutes away. Finally dad went and got a load of sheep manure and spread it in the front yard. Just before it rained. It’s great fertilizer. Did you know dogs love to eat and roll in that stuff?

LOL!

For some reason we stopped getting visits from the neighborhood dogs.”

Here’s what Reddit users had to say.

This person offered up an idea…

Another individual shared their thoughts.

That’s one way to do it!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.