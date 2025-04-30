Nosy Neighbor Policed The Speed Limit Outside Her House, But When She Started Tailgating Another Driver, They Gave Her A Front-Row Seat To Her Own Hypocrisy

There’s always that one person on the block who thinks they’re the speed police.

So when one hypocritical neighbor tailgated someone after preaching about slowing down, one driver made sure to make her wait as long as possible!

Read on for the full story.

Always drive the posted speed limit! I’ve recently moved to a new neighborhood, slightly rural with some fun backroads. The roads around me are notorious for speeders. I’ll admit, before I moved here, in my younger days, I loved racing around the turns. Now that I’m older (and wiser or something…), I try to drive around the speed limit.

But there’s one particular road that makes following the speed limit a pain.

But there’s this one super awkward road on the way to my house. It has a decent enough slope that when going down it, you pick up speed. Posted speed limit is 25, which means you have to ride your brakes just to maintain such a low speed. My super cool minivan is heavy and gains momentum quickly, but I can still maintain a 25–30 without keeping my foot on the brake the whole way.

One neighbor in particular has appointed herself the speed police in front of her house.

On this street is a lovely woman. I’m sure she’s sick of people speeding down her street, but she’s just not cool about it. She comes to a full stop when pulling into her driveway, just to slow people down (even if they’re doing the speed limit). Honks and yells at anyone going over 25.

She’s determined to be as militant as possible about it.

If she’s in her driveway, she lifts her arms in the “what the heck” gesture and yells at the passing cars. Quite amusing. So the other day, I was cruising down this street. There was a mail truck in front of me, so we were doing 25–30. My lovely neighbor was in front of the mail truck. She pulls, ever so slowly, into her driveway, and as we pass, she toots her little horn and yells at us to slow down. At this point I just brush it off. She does this — it’s whatever.

But then one day, a driver found themselves in a unique position.

But today, my lucky day, as I’m heading down the street again on my daily commute, my lovely neighbor pulls out behind me. I was doing around the speed limit, probably closer to 30. But my lovely neighbor asked me to slow down! I must slow down (probably should anyway).

They decide to make this as painful as possible for the little speed demon.

I go exactly 25 miles per hour. And when we reach the corner to my street, I drive the posted 15 miles per hour going around the curve. The posted speed on my street? 30. You bet I’m driving 30.

They can tell they’re really getting under her skin.

At this point, lovely neighbor is annoyed. I can see in my rearview that she’s throwing her hands up. Clearly not happy. Nobody drives 30 on my street, not even the people that live here. It’s a decent cut-through to some main roads (probably why lovely neighbor was using it).

They draw it out just a little longer.

And you bet your behind I pulled into my driveway nice and slow. Didn’t stop, because I’m not a complete AH. Lovely neighbor speeds off in frustration, hitting at least 45 before she was out of sight.

Turns out, the speed limit feels a lot slower when you’re stuck behind it.

What did Reddit make of all this?

For a neighbor so against speeding, she doesn’t have much integrity when it comes to her own driving habits.

Some rural communities are notorious for over-policing other people’s behavior.

This user wishes this hypocritical neighbor would have been caught redhanded.

For someone so obsessed with the rules of the road, she didn’t seem to keen on following them herself.

In the end, she got a front-row seat to her own double standard!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.