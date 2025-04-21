‘One tactic we liked to use is the pull-up method.’ – Former Walmart Employee Shared How Store Floorwalkers Covertly Follow Customers

If you think you’ve been followed at a Walmart store before…well, you’re probably right!

A man who used to work at Walmart posted a video on TikTok and gave folks an insider’s view about how the big corporation’s floorwalkers operate in its stores.

The man said, “Today, I’m going to give you trade secrets as a former floorwalker. One tactic we liked to use is the pull-up method.”

He told viewers the pull-up method occurs when a fellow floorwalker lets them out of the car in front of the store.

He said, “This is so you witness me getting dropped off right at the door. Now, in your head I just got dropped off, so how could I be undercover security that’s following you around the store?”

He continued, “Meanwhile, the other floorwalker takes the car and goes and parks in the parking lot and waits on his next target. This play is ran a lot.”

He added that sometimes they pose as couples and explained, “So, when you see two people walking around looking like they’re married, really they’re just working together as floorwalkers.”

The man continued, “No one would expect a married couple to be watching them. Remember this: if security can have two people working the door together, then they can have two working together undercover as well.”

If you think you’re being followed in Walmart…you might be right.

