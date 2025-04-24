Owner’s Horrible Brother Tells Employee To Do As Told Or Quit, So The Employee Surprises Him By Actually Quitting

Good employees can be hard to find especially when the person in charge is horrible and unreasonable!

Boss told me “if you don’t like it, then leave” When I was younger I worked as a engineer for a small company. The owner who I’ll call Jake, let me know before I started that I would be doing about 10 hour days, 6 days a week for about 6 months, but that I would have to be flexible. Some days they wouldn’t have work for me and other days I’d be expected to stay a few hours late. This didn’t bother me too much as I wasn’t too tight for money and I didn’t mind staying behind a few extra hours occasionally.

Meet Steve…

I got to work and was told to follow instructions from the owners brother, Steve. He was an arrogant character, who always thought he knew how to do everyone’s else’s job better than them. We butted heads a few times but nothing major.

Steve made a threat.

A few months in, I found a new job starting in a week that paid better. Later on that day I had another disagreement with Steve. The situation was petty but it’s his response that really confused me. It ended with him screaming in my face “if you don’t do as I say, then you can leave!”.

Steve wasn’t expecting this!

So I packed my stuff and left. Steve was a little confused, thinking I’d just fall in line. He was too arrogant to apologize, and I had a job lined up. (Side note for people not in the UK, I was working a zero hour contract. This means I get an hourly wage but I’m not afforded some labor rights like a set salary, minimum work hours or notice for dismissal. This works both ways though so I can leave the job whenever I want with no notice.)

OP talked to Jake.

I decided to call up Jake since he’d always been chill and told him what happened. He told me he needed me and I should just return to work. I told him unless he controls steve and made him apologize, there was no way I was coming back. He refused so I told him I’ll send in my final time sheet.

He called Jake again.

Two weeks later and I’ve started my new job. I still haven’t been paid for my final week, so I call Jake. He told me that “since you didn’t give notice for leaving, you owe me for lost product of work.” He said if I didn’t like it, I should sue him and “recommended” I should just take the loss and move on. This was complete bs.

Jake wanted him to come back to work.

A couple months go by until I finally find time to file for small claims court. Few days after sending him notice, Jake paid my money including court fees and extra. He actually called me up apologizing for the “confusion.” He wanted to know when I could return to work. I’d heard from one of my ex co-workers that because of the infrequent hours, people would leave as soon as they were told they wouldn’t have work the next day. Others would leave when they realized how much of a jerk Steve was.

Nobody wanted to work there.

They’d gone through about 7 different workers in the time I was gone and struggled to keep anyone for more than a week. I told him I’d think about it. I managed to string him along for a few weeks before he stopped calling me. The moral of the story is that if you think you’re being treated unfairly, you shouldn’t just put up with it. Your self respect isn’t worth compromising. Don’t settle for being treated like dirt, especially when you’re willing to go above and beyond for them.

