Bus Passenger Blasted His Music And Refused To Turn It Down, So A Kid Gave Him A Taste Of His Own Medicine

Public transportation is for everyone, so a little courtesy goes a long way.

This young boy was riding a bus when a passenger blasted their music at full volume.

He asked them to turn it down, but they refused.

So, he decided to annoy them back.

Revenge at an annoying guy at the bus. I was going back home from hanging out with my friends. This guy (we’ll call him A for anoying) sits next to me. A opens up Instagram and starts listening to some songs at max volume, annoying all passengers in the bus and me, too.

I politely ask him to turn it down. But he says, “I don’t care about you, little kid.” I had enough of him, so I opened up Geometry Dash on my phone. And, at max volume, I started playing some levels with very loud music.

A was as angry as ever. He even turned his own volume down slightly. But I kept playing and kept annoying him. As soon as he left, I put my phone back in my pocket and continued riding. Don’t be a jerk on public transport.

I feel sorry for the other passengers.

