Friends At A Group Dinner Wanted To Split An Expensive Bill, But She Thought It Would Be Better If Everyone Paid For Their Own Meal

AITA for splitting the bill at friend’s birthday? “Went to a birthday dinner last week, and I can’t stop thinking about it. There were about 12 of us, and we were all joined together by 3 tables of 4 seats. All ordering à la carte — nothing crazy, just mains and soft drinks. But then, this one group of 4, whom I didn’t know, started going all out.

They got rounds of raw oysters to start, then bottles of alcohol, and were just adding stuff to the tab like it was Monopoly money. Didn’t think much of it, until the bill came. One of them quickly suggested we just split it evenly. Now, I’m all for making things simple, but my meal was £25. Why am I paying £50 to cover their seafood and expensive drinks??

So I told them it’s not really fair, either they settle alcohol on a separate bill or we just each pay for our meals. That’s when things got awkward. They started saying it was too difficult to work out and they blamed me for making a scene and it’s our friend’s birthday so I shouldn’t be complaining. Like, sorry, but since when does celebrating someone’s birthday mean I have to fund your oyster/alcohol obsession??

The birthday girl was on my side but the other 4 weren’t having it. So I gave up in the end as I didn’t want to cause her any upset and paid the bill shared equally, but the whole thing left a bad taste in my mouth. If you want to ball out at dinner, cool—but don’t expect everyone else to cover it. AITA for speaking up?”

