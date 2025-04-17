April 17, 2025 at 10:49 am

People Were Saying that Jimmy Dean Sausage Tasted “Off,” So She Went To Investigate Exactly Why

by Ben Auxier

The free market always produces the best products at the best price.

Consequently, the best companies always make the most money.

This is what I was taught as a kid and so far I’ve seen literally no counter examples anywhere, unless you count everywhere, constantly.

Check out this food investigation video from TikTok user @o_g_deez:

“Welcome to another episode of ‘What Happened to Your Favorite Foods?'” she announces in a grocery store aisle.

“Where I show you how companies cut costs, raise prices and destroy your health. Allegedly.”

“In today’s episode, we’re going to discuss Jimmy Dean biscuits. Someone in the comments said that the meat tastes weird. I’m going to show you why. So this is Jimmy Dean, synonymous with pork sausage, correct? Years ago, I called them out on this because the meat just tasted funny. Here’s the reason why.”

“It’s not just pork sausage. It’s pork and chicken. Mechanically separated chicken at that, which is far less expensive than pork.”

“In August of 2014, Tyson Food Company, yes, the chicken company, completed their acquisition of Jimmy Dean Sausage. Based on my research, this is when mechanically separated chicken entered the chat. When a company changes their logo, they’ve likely changed the contents. And this is no exception.”

“If you look at this logo, this is pre acquisition. You can see the black background. This is Jimmy Dean’s ready to eat products. 100% pork.”

“More often than not, the store brand is gonna have a higher quality. Let’s look at the ingredients of these HEB Sausage biscuit – sausage, pork. That’s it. There’s no funny business when it comes to the HEB brand.”

“Not to mention these are $1.16 a piece. [And Jimmy Deans are] $1.35. This means that you’re paying less money for a higher quality.”

@o_g_deez

Here’s why Jimmy Dean RTE (ready to eat) sausage biscuits and the like, have lower quality at a higher price #foodie #foodtok #fypシ #foodtiktok #fyp #sausage #breakfast #millennial #millennialsoftiktok #biscuits #90s @H-E-B

♬ original sound – The Food Hacker

Fool me once, shame on you…
I second this. Something happened to these delicious things.

Even our junk is junk now.

Shop around, I guess.

Bone apple tea!

