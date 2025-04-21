April 21, 2025 at 5:22 pm

Pregnant Woman Told Her Sister-in-Law What She’s Planning To Name Her Baby, And Now Her SIL Is Planning To Give Her Baby A Very Similar Name

by Heide Lazaro

Two pregnant women talking and bonding with each other

Freepik/Reddit

A name is something very important that parents give their children.

This woman and her sister-in-law are both pregnant.

She announced her baby’s name first, but her SIL took the same name as if it was her idea.

She’s pretty unhappy about this and not sure what to do.

Check out the full story below

AITA for telling my SIL that I don’t want to share a baby name.

My sister-in-law and I are both pregnant with girls, due within 2 months of each other.

I’m first.

We shared with them the baby’s middle name.

That’s before they found out they were having a girl.

This woman was shocked that SIL took the same name for their daughter.

They recently told us they were considering a nearly identical first name, and they wanted the same middle name.

When I was surprised that it was almost the exact same name, she acted surprised.

It was as if we hadn’t previously shared the name, which we did on multiple accounts.

Her SIL shared the name with everyone.

She said she was okay naming them the same, if she decided on that name.

I said it could be confusing, and I’m not okay with it.

She’s now been sharing with everyone that they decided to name the baby that name.

And I feel extremely pressured and manipulated into going along with it.

So now, she felt like the name was stolen from her daughter.

I feel like she took the name.

It’s not significant to her in any way.

I know because I asked.

But when my husband and I previously shared the name, we explained the significance.

That is kind of weird that her SIL is copying her baby names.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts on the matter.

This user shares their personal thoughts on the matter.

This comment makes sense, too.

This comment makes sense, too.

Get over it, says this person.

Get over it, says this person.

Short and simple.

Short and simple.

Finally, this person thinks SIL is just jealous.

Finally, this person thinks SIL is just jealous.

This is why it’s not a good idea to share baby names before childbirth.

