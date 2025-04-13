Pregnant Woman Wants To Wait Until After Her Baby Is Born To Reveal The Name, But Her Mother-In-Law Won’t Stop Pestering Her

Some parents like to wait until after their baby is born to announce the name of their baby, but sometimes family members don’t want to respect this decision and try to learn the baby’s name early.

That’s what’s happening in today’s story, and one pregnant mom has threatened her mother-in-law to try to get her to stop asking about the baby name.

Did she take it too far?

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for telling my mother in law if she keeps asking about our babies name she won’t see her for an additional week every time she’s asks? I 21f am currently 39 weeks pregnant, due next Thursday. Over the course of my pregnancy I have had several issues with my MIL, the two biggest being her wanting to be in the delivery room when I give birth even though I have made it clear since the beginning the only person I want there is my husband. It got to the point where I decided I didn’t want any visitors at the hospital not even my parents because she threw a fit about them coming after baby was born.

There’s an even bigger issue.

However, the biggest issue has been her wanting to know the babies name. Baby is going to be named after my grandfather who I have been extremely close to my entire life, because of this we decided to keep it a secret so it could be a surprise to him once she is born. My MIL even went as far as snooping through my hospital bag to try and find ether the sweater or the welcome to world sign that has her name on it. Luckily I caught her before she found them.

She’s punishing her MIL for asking about the baby name.

Yesterday she called my husband again asking why she can’t know the name even going as far saying “ what if something happens to me and I never get to know my babies name” For reference she is in good health and dose not work a dangerous job. After my husband informed me of this conversation I called my MIL and told her as of now she will not meet the baby for at least 3 weeks after she is born and each time she asks about the name after this point will be an additional week she will not meet her. She says I am being cruel and denying her “ her baby”, so AITAH for telling my MIL if she continues to ask about my babies name I will not allow her to meet the baby for another week?

It’s too bad her MIL doesn’t respect her decision to wait until after the baby is born to learn the baby name.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person is on the pregnant mom’s side.

I like this suggestion!

It is worrisome that the MIL calls the baby “her baby.”

This person thinks the husband needs to put his mom in her place.

The boundary issues will only get worse when the baby is born.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.