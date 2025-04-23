Pregnant Woman’s Mom Wants Her To Attend Her Grandma’s Birthday Dinner, But She Doesn’t Think She’ll Be Able To Go Since It Will Only Be A Couple Weeks After She Gives Birth

Having your first baby can be overwhelming during the first months.

This woman‘s due date is a month before her grandma’s birthday dinner.

She told her mom she didn’t think she’d be ready to go out a month after her delivery.

Her mom thinks she’s being unreasonable.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for not going to my grandma’s 85th birthday dinner probably 2 weeks to a month postpartum? My husband (33M) and I (28F) are expecting our first baby. With that, I’m the first on my side of the family. So, this will be the first grandkid and first great-grandchild, which is kind of special.

This woman’s mom wanted to hold her grandma’s birthday near her house.

Today, my mom talked to me. She said that for my grandma’s 85th birthday dinner, she’s looking for a restaurant, one that’s very close to my home, like a maximum of 10 minutes away by car. My grandparents live over 1.5 hours away. I know it’s not far for most Americans, but where I live, it is considered far away.

But her due date is a month before her grandma’s birthday.

Now, here is the deal. I’m expected to deliver my baby a month before the date of the birthday dinner, but I don’t know for sure when I will deliver. Especially with the first, I see a lot of people going until 41+ weeks, and in that case, I wouldn’t even be a month postpartum.

She said she didn’t think she’d be ready to go out then.

I do not feel ready to go out at that time postpartum because I will still be adjusting to becoming a parent. My breastfeeding will still be very, very frequent, and maybe not going easy. And most importantly, my baby will not be vaccinated yet, so her immune system will not be on point yet.

She explained her thoughts meticulously.

I told my mom that it being close by is a very nice suggestion, but I also explained all the above. I told her I don’t think I’ll be ready for that yet by the time the birthday dinner rolls around.

She hoped the family would understand.

I said that I hope that she’ll understand and that the rest of the family will, as well. I hope that they will not be mad at me for setting that boundary.

Her mom thinks she’s being unreasonable.

My mom thinks I’m being unreasonable because “back in the day, this was the norm.” And she also “did those things with me, and I turned out fine.” So am I being unreasonable? AITA?

It’s her baby and her body that will be recovering. She’s not being unreasonable.

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

This user offers some useful advice.

This person shares a valid point.

Another helpful idea from this person.

Here’s a positive remark from this user.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Your baby, your body, your decision.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.